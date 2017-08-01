Buoyed by Red Hat acquisition, IBM sees strong growth in cloud based revenues

Comms
News
Published: 23 January 2020 - 6:22 a.m.
By: CommsMEA staff writer

IBM has posted a strong set of financials for the fourth quarter of 2019, seeing a 21 per cent jump in cloud based revenues to $6.8 billion.

Last year, IBM acquired cloud service specialist firm, Red Hat, for a reported $34 billion and has subsequently seen a sharp rise in revenues generated by its cloud services department.

“We ended 2019 on a strong note, returning to overall revenue growth in the quarter, led by accelerated cloud performance," said Ginni Rometty, IBM chairman, president and chief executive officer.

"Looking ahead, this positions us for sustained revenue growth in 2020 as we continue to help our clients shift their mission-critical workloads to the hybrid cloud and scale their efforts to become a cognitive enterprise.”

Red Hat revenue increased by 24 per cent in the period, driving strong growth across IBM’s cloud services portfolio.

Overall, IBM’S total revenues across the whole business increased by 0.1 per cent, settling at $21.8 billion for the quarter. IBM has also successfully reduced its debt pile by $10 billion since closing the Red Hat acquisition.

“In 2019, we continued to invest in the higher-value growth areas of the industry and took bold actions — including several divestitures and a major acquisition — to position our business, which are reflected in our strong gross margin performance," said James Kavanaugh, IBM senior vice president and chief financial officer.

"After completing the acquisition of Red Hat, and with strong free cash flow and disciplined financial management, we significantly deleveraged in the second half.”

X
READ NEXT

Related Headlines

Comms News

United Arab Emirates News

Click here to add your comment

Close
Please add your comment below
Name
Country
Email
Your email address will not be published
Captcha

More country news

Singapore Airlines ready to battle Emirates, Etihad for Indian airspace
    Photos: Depachika Food Hall in Nakheel Mall
      Emirates marks 20 years of operations to Bahrain
        Dubai surpasses global tourism growth to deliver an all-time high 16.73 million overnight visitors in 2019
          FedEx earns No. 14 Spot on the FORTUNE World’s Most Admired Companies List

            More related galleries

            Photos: 10 year anniversary of Ramada by Wyndham Downtown Dubai
              In pictures: Featured creators at VidCon Abu Dhabi 2020
                Photos: Valentine's Day packages at Waldorf Astoria DIFC
                  Photos: Valentine's Day F&B experiences at Hilton Dubai hotels
                    Photos: Top hospitality industry hires of the week