Sri Lanka Telecom appoints new chairman, as company prepares to launch 5G

Sri Lanka Telecom (STL) has appointed Rohan Fernando as its new chairman, according to reports in the Sri Lankan press.

A report in the Daily Mirror confirmed that the HVA Food Chairman will make the transition across to head up Sri Lanka’s biggest telco with immediate effect.

The decision to appoint 75 year old Perera was temporarily delayed, as section 211 of Sri Lanka’s Companies Act sets a maximum age limit for new chairman of 70. Sri Lanka Telecom has now obtained an exemption for this rule and is now free to appoint Fernando.

Fernando brings a wealth of international and regional experience to the role, having previously served as Chairman of the Tea Exporters Association of Sri Lanka and president of the National Chamber of Exporters between 2008 and 2009.

The report confirmed that W.K.H. Wegapitiya, Kanishka Senanayake, Nilanthi Pieris and Pradeep Kumara have all resigned as directors of Sri Lanka Telecom, following the results of the presidential election.

Sri Lanka Telecom is Sri Lanka’s largest telco, with over 8 million subscribers across the country. The company is a joint venture between the Sri Lankan government and Global Telecommunications Holdings NV, with the Sri Lankan government holding 54 per cent of the shares.

Earlier this week, Sri Lanka Telecom confirmed that it was preparing to launch 5G services in 2020.

"In fact, SLT's 5G is the long-expected service for the growing ICT era in the country as it allows mass connectivity where the user is capable of connecting many machines and many applications in one go,” the company said in a statement to the press.