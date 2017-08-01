Etisalat named as the Middle East’s most valuable telco

Etisalat has been ranked as the most valuable telecom brand in the Middle East and Africa, in a new industry report.

The report, compiled by Brand Finance, valued Etisalat’s business in the region, including its many subsidiaries, touched $11 billion.

“Reaching the top is hard but maintaining a leadership position is harder. With the regional leadership of Etisalat as a brand it is a testimony to our continuous efforts in digital transformation amplifying our efforts in the societies we serve by investing in new digital platforms, 5G technologies and global brand building initiatives,” said Eng. Saleh Abdullah Al Abdooli, CEO, Etisalat Group.

Etisalat became one of the first telcos in the world to launch its fully commercialised 5G mobile networks, when it switched on 5G in the UAE in early 2019. Etisalat will be at the very heart of the UAE’s efforts to unveil a host of connected vehicle and smart city initiatives at the forthcoming Expo2020 event, later this year.

“Inspired by our ambitious and digitally fuelled vision ‘Driving the digital future to empower societies’ Etisalat has taken the lead in the launch of 5G in MENA opening a world of opportunities and spurring innovation in the government and industries providing a platform to enable future technologies to become an integral part of our economy and lifestyle. This achievement also reinforces the synergy of operating companies across our footprint, creating brand loyalty and enhanced engagement with our customers. Thanks to the UAE leadership’s support, vision and encouragement that helped Etisalat achieve this significant milestone surpassing some of the top renowned regional brands,” he added.

Etisalat has a strong regional presence and is present in 15 distinct markets across the globe.