Saudi Arabia tops the charts for network and cyber security

A new study commissioned by the Oxford Business Group claims that Saudi Arabia is emerging as a regional leader in terms of cyber and network security.

In an interview with the Oxford Business Group, Essam Al Shiha, CEO of Saudi Business Machine, said that the Saudi government was making huge investments to protect its telecoms and online infrastructure.

“Most of the government agencies now are upgrading their cybersecurity to protect their local data, their processes, their servers and their storages in order to mitigate all the issues that might happen before and after the cyber-attacks,” he told viewers.

Saudi Arabia set up its National Cybersecurity Authority in 2018 with the express aim of making online security a key priority in the Kingdom.

As Saudi Arabia looks to leverage next generation connectivity (in the form of 5G mobile and fibre to the premises fixed line networks), to power a range of smart city and connected vehicle initiatives, online security will become more important than ever before.

Oxford Business Group’s director of PR, Marc-André de Blois, said the interview with Al Shiha gave licence holders a valuable snapshot of Saudi Arabia’s fast-changing digital landscape.

“Of particular interest is the fact that the Kingdom has already been recognised for its efforts to address cybersecurity risks by gaining top spot amongst Arab countries and placing 13th overall in the 2019 Best in Class for Cybersecurity Commitment,” he said.

“Achievements like these will certainly instil confidence in business leaders, many of whom are keen to find out more about how they can play a part in the next phase of Saudi Arabia’s growth story. I’m delighted we’ve been able to update them on these significant developments taking place in the Kingdom.”