NTT Docomo offers a glimpse into the future with 6G launch planned for 2030

Published: 26 January 2020

Japanese operator NTT Docomo has published a white paper outlining its plans for 6G mobile network technology.

NTT Docomo is planning to commercially launch sixth generation mobile network infrastructure by 2030.

“Mobile communication systems typically evolve into the next generation over a period of roughly ten years; DOCOMO commenced its research into the commercial launch of 5G in 2010. In 2018, the company conducted successful radio wave propagation experiments at frequencies of up to 150 GHz, levels which are expected to enable the much faster and larger-capacity communications that 6G will require,” the company said in a statement to the press.

6G will provide ubiquitous, all pervasive connectivity for an entire range of smartphones, wearables and connected devices. It will use pioneering new frequency bands, including spectrum in the terahertz band (1,000GHz and above).

6G users can expect connectivity while flying at 36,000ft or while sailing across the oceans. Sixth generation mobile network equipment will have to conform to a more environmentally friendly range of specifications, emphasising low energy consumption and heightened efficiency.

NTT Docomo showcased the evolution of 5G to 6G technology at its Docomo Open House 2020 event in Tokyo. Earlier this month.

You can download a copy of the NTT Docomo white paper on 6G by clicking here.

