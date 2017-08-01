85% of Middle Eastern businesses to switch to private cloud environments

One of the major trends of 2020 will see 85 per cent of businesses in the Middle East migrate their cloud services from public to private cloud environmnets, according to a new industry report.

“Based on our discussions with Middle East organisations, a growing number of CIOs are following global trends in moving some of their data and applications off of public clouds and onto on-premise environments,” said Praj Calthorpe, deputy GM, Condo Protego.

“Public cloud models can have hidden costs and limited flexibility, with many organisations increasingly moving to on-premise or hybrid cloud models.”

Moving from public to private cloud environments will provide improved security, performance, cost, control, and a reduction in shadow IT. However, companies are finding that copying their data back can consume a lot of labour and monetary resources, leading an increasing number of organisations to move to a hybrid cloud model.

“Cloud repatriation is not a frictionless process – it’s important for Middle East organisations to work with channel partners to align business outcomes and application requirements to find the best of both public and private clouds,” added Calthorpe.

“Hybrid cloud can deliver the right mix public and private clouds to optimise costs, performance, risk, and scalability of organisations’ data and apps.”

Globally, 85 per cent of organisations plan to migrate data or apps from public clouds to private cloud environments.