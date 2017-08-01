Ericsson steps up its focus on the MEA region, landing 7 5G launch deals in 2019

Swedish tech giant Ericsson, consolidated its position as one of the key network equipment providers to the Middle East, as it landed seven 5G launch deals with operators in 2019.

Ericsson signed launch agreements for the 5G networks of Etisalat, STC, Ooredoo, Zain Bahrain, Batelco, MTN South Africa and Mobily.

“On a global level, to date, Ericsson signed 78 commercial 5G agreements or contracts with unique operators, of which 24 are live networks with Middle East and Africa region contributing to around 29 per cent,” said Chafic Traboulsi, head of networks, Ericsson Middle East and Africa.

“In the MEA region, Ericsson has already cemented its 5G leadership position during 2019 by implementing the 5G networks and by improving our customers’ network capabilities in both 4G and 5G,” he added.

The Middle East and Africa will continue to be a key market for Ericsson, as it helps operators launch their initial 5G network offering and then transition to Standalone 5G further down the line.

According to Traboulsi, 5G could be a veritable gold mine for operators, particularly in the Middle East, where there is more scope to grow margins. More than anything, 5G represents an opportunity for operators to diversify their service offering and grab a bigger piece of the value pie.

“The benefits of 5G’s high speeds, low latency, and superior reliability will make a real difference. Preparing for these 5G opportunities is a must for service providers. In fact, service providers in the MENA region can target a potential revenue opportunity from $15.18 billion to $45.91 billion by 2030 provided they adapt their business model to become service enablers and creators,” he said.