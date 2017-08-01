Nokia and PTCL upgrade Pakistan’s major transport network to 200G

Nokia has teamed up with Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited (PTCL) to upgrade the capacity of a recently installed transport network, connecting the cities of Islamabad, Lahore and Karachi.

The upgrade increases the capacity of the network from 100G to 200G and will help the country’s network infrastructure keep up with the growing capacity demands created by spiralling broadband use by individuals and enterprises.

“Being consistently a top-class service provider involves continuously modernising and upgrading the network as per the changing consumption patterns. In view of this, we have enhanced the existing capacity from 100G optical network to 200G to take care of the growing traffic in these cities. Nokia’s technology and expertise helped us to deploy 100G and enhance customer experience, so its 200G technology is also the right choice for expanding network capacity,” said Saad Muzaffar Waraich, chief technology and information officer, PTCL.

The network upgrade will make PTCL the first network operator in Pakistan to deploy high-performance 200G 8 Quadrature Amplitude Modulation (QAM). QAM is an optical long-haul technology offering more capacity at lower cost.

The upgrade of PTCL’s optical network will allow it to proactively manage the growing demands for bandwidth, in Pakistan, being fuelled by growth in the use of HD and 4K video. The upgrade will allow PTCL to flexibly enhance network capacity with the Software Defined Network (SDN) capabilities of Nokia’s optical solution. Through its use of flexgrid technology PTCL would be able to upgrade to 300G or even 400G in the future.

“Our field-proven technology enables PTCL, in its unwavering commitment, to provide the best-in-class network experience to its subscribers. It allows PTCL to differentiate its services based on quality. With our 200G technology, PTCL is now in a position to cost efficiently address the ever-growing demand for capacity,” said Carlo Corti, director of the Optics Business Development, MEA at Nokia.