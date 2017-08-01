Deutsche Telekom and Deutsche Glasfaser team up for FTTH trial in Germany

German telco Deutsche Telekom has signed a network sharing agreement with the country’s fastest growing altnet provider, Deutsche Glasfaser.

The agreement will see the pair work together on a small scale fibre-to-the-home (FTTH) project near the city of Munster.

The trial will see Deutsche Telekom provide services over Deutsche Glassfaser’s full fibre network in North Rhine-Westphalia.

“I am looking forward to working together in this pilot project,” said Dirk Wössner, managing director of Telekom Deutschland.

“Just like we give others access to our own networks, we are also interested in using the infrastructure of other companies that are investing in optical fibre.”

Deutsche Glasfaser is Germany’s fastest growing altnet provider and the agreement in Munster could lead to more wide reaching cooperation between the two companies.

“Today’s agreement is an important step in accelerating the FTTH fibre-optic expansion,” said Uwe Nickl, CEO of Deutsche Glasfaser.

“Two of Germany’s most important fibre-optic providers are now collaborating for the benefit of end customers, who will now enjoy much broader offerings in the same infrastructure,” said Nickl.

“We at Deutsche Glasfaser will enable nearly one million customer lines by the end of this year. Open networks are part of our standard, because they enable competition and selection for end customers without having to lay redundant fiber-optic networks,” he added.