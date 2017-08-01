Vodafone set to sign MoU with Saudi Telecom over sale of Egypt sale

Comms
News
Published: 29 January 2020 - 4:04 a.m.

Vodafone Group is set to sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Saudi Telecom over the possible acquisition of a stake in its Egyptian business, according to reports in the Media.

Reuters reported that Vodafone Group CEO, Nick Read, visited Egypt to conduct discussions earlier this week.

According to the latest figures, Vodafone Egypt added a total of 230,000 new subscribers to its books late last year, boosting its total number to 40.2 million. This rise was in stark contrast to the overall trend in the country, which saw mobile subscriptions decline by around 100,000. The introduction of new minimum fees by the National Telecoms Regulatory Authority of around $3.16 per mobile line are believed to have played a part in the decline.

Vodafone Group, which holds a 55 per cent share in Vodafone Egypt has over 170 million customers in Africa. Last week, the company’s regional CEO for Africa, Middle East and Asia Pacific, Vivek Badrinath, told journalists that the Group had a “clear interest” in expanding its regional presence into neighbouring Ethiopia.

“We feel we can bring a lot, the payment abilities of Safaricom, the very deep ability to roll out networks in Africa that Vodacom has built up over the years, and Vodafone’s technology and experience in running businesses in the telecoms sector,” he told journalists from The Africa Report.


X
READ NEXT

Related Headlines

Comms News

United Arab Emirates News

Click here to add your comment

Close
Please add your comment below
Name
Country
Email
Your email address will not be published
Captcha

More country news

Wärtsilä to supply world’s first hybrid powered self-discharging bulk carriers
    Posta Plus launches the Weight Consolidation service for MYBOX subscribers
      Photos: Top hospitality industry hires of the week
        Inmarsat and ITC Global to expand connectivity options for Energy, Maritime and Yachting customers
          Save the date: CID Quiz night confirmed on April 22

            More related galleries

            Photos: Majestic Hotel & Spa Barcelona
              Photos: Four Seasons DIFC Luna Bar launches zodiac cocktail menu
                Photos: Depachika Food Hall in Nakheel Mall
                  Photos: Top hospitality industry hires of the week
                    Photos: Mercure Dubai Barsha Heights' updated meeting spaces