i3forum launches new carrier group, to focus on wholesale voice market

Comms
News
Published: 31 January 2020 - 5 a.m.

i3forum has launched i3forum Insights, a group designed to support carrier planning, routing and optimisation with market data.

The group underwent beta testing in December 2019 and the service has now officially launched, with nine carriers signing up so far.

BICS, BTS, iBasis, Orange, PCCW Global, Tata Communications, Telecom Italia Sparkle, Telefónica International Wholesale Services, and Telstra will make use of the service immediately.

“The launch of i3forum Insights is a real milestone for our organisation. It demonstrates our ability to bring together carriers from across the globe to create a not-for-profit, industry controlled platform that supports the sustainability and optimisation of Voice businesses. It provides an opportunity to unlock new potential in Voice with data-driven insights,” said Philippe Millet, chairman of i3forum.

“Since its inception, i3forum Insights has been driven by carriers and it will continue to evolve with the active participation and input from new and existing members,” he added.

Beta testing of the platform by participating carriers enabled TeleGeography to identify opportunities to refine the platform and add new capabilities. i3forum Insights will continue to develop based on user feedback and the addition of new KPIs based on carrier demand.

“Market data is shaping the future of carrier businesses. It's helping companies make smarter, more informed decisions with greater speed. i3forum Insights is an example of carriers collaborating to benefit their own business, as well as the entire industry. As the platform evolves, it will be a central resource for planning, optimising and growing voice businesses,” said Mike Bisaha, senior analyst at TeleGeography. “We’re excited to support the carrier community and the long-term evolution of i3forum Insights.”

