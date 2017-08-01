Etisalat launches MENA’s first Open vRAN network in the UAE

Published: 5 January 2020 - 1:40 p.m.
By: CommsMEA staff writer

UAE based international telco, Etisalat, has become the Middle East’s first network operator to launch an open virtual Radio Access Network (Open vRAN).

Open vRAN networks help to support open access to a networks Radio Access Network, helping to ensure seamless interoperability between technologies from different vendors, giving operators a greater degree of choice in their network architecture mix.

The move will also allow Etisalat to increase the use of artificial intelligence and automation in its next generation mobile networks.

“Keeping in line with Etisalat’s strategy of ‘Driving the digital future to empower societies’, deploying the Open vRAN is vital in enabling digital transformation aimed at increasing efficiencies and the utilisation of AI. Today’s announcement is aligned with UAE’s objectives of achieving digital transformation with the deployment of best-in-class technologies. Etisalat now plans to roll out Open vRAN across the UAE to take full advantage of all the benefits that this new technology offers,” said Saeed Al Zarouni, Senior Vice President, Mobile Network at Etisalat.

vRAN architecture separates programmable RAN software from the physical hardware, resulting in increased flexibility, agility, scalability and improved energy efficiency across the network.

The deployment will help to cement Etisalat’s reputation as a pioneer for innovation in the global telecoms market place. The deployment was made possible through close collaboration between Ethisalat and Altiostar, NEC, Cisco and other leading vRAN technology vendors.


