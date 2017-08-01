Etisalat launches ‘CloudTalk’ to revolutionise UC services for UAE enterprise customers

Etisalat has launched the UAE’s first cloud based unified communications service for small and medium sized businesses, according to a company release.

The service has been developed in partnership with Ribbon Communication and will help businesses in the UAE benefit from enhanced collaborative and communications services.

“We are delighted to launch CloudTalk along with our partner Ribbon Communications. The agile, secure, and cloud-based solution will be beneficial for businesses looking to simplify their complex communication infrastructure. The launch of this unique platform enables Etisalat to be a single provider for cloud telephony, offering comprehensive tools at a viable price. We at Etisalat are committed to delivering innovative technology blended with superior service levels that help businesses embark on their digital journey,” Salvador Anglada, Group Chief Business Officer at Etisalat.

Etisalat’s CloudTalk service will be delivered over a carrier-grade cloud private branch exchange (PBX), which will entirely replace the existing legacy setup. The optimised PBX will allow for scalability, allowing customers to avail themselves of its ‘pay-as-you-grow’ model.

The launch, in partnership with Ribbon Communications, represents the UAE’s first entirely cloud based UC service.

“Our cloud-native solutions help enable the intelligent and secure real-time communications solutions today’s businesses are embracing. We are proud to support this ambitious new undertaking as Etisalat continues to showcase its leadership position in digital transformation,” said Patrick Joggerst, Chief Marketing Officer and Executive Vice President, Business Development of Ribbon Communications.

Etisalat has launched a flurry of ‘regional firsts’ to coincide with the new year. Yesterday, it announced that it had launched the Middle East’s first Open vRAN mobile network.