Mobily picks Ericsson to spearhead its digital transformation initiative in Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabian mobile network operator, Mobily, has signed a deal with Swedish tech giant, Ericsson, to accelerate the deployment of digital services and expand the uptake of IoT initiatives in the country.

The deal will help Mobily achieve its goals to support Saudi Arabia’s Vison 2030 aspirations.

“We have a long and successful history of partnering with Ericsson whereby we strived to lead in offering telecommunications services and technologies in the Kingdom including developing Mobily’s journey in the expansion of new generation networks and offering Internet of Things solutions.

“At Mobily, we strive to make our services and products a unique and viable choice for customers in the government and private sectors towards digital transformation. This is thanks to our reliance on the best technical solutions in the world to provide high quality and reliable services that our customers expect," said Alaa Malky, Chief Technology Officer at Mobily.

The deal was signed at a ceremony in Riyadh, with senior figures from both companies in attendance, including Mobily CEO Salman bin Abdulaziz Al-Badran, CTO Alaa Malky and Ericsson’s Vice President for the Middle East and Africa, Ekow Nelson.

The deal will see Mobily use Ericsson’s products and services on an end to end basis, right across its networks. This will include the radio access network and the core of Mobily’s brand new 5G mobile network.

The deal marks another important win for Ericsson in the Middle East, with the Swedish tech giant growing its presence in the region through a series of 5G launch deals.

“Today marks another major milestone in our long-standing partnership with Mobily in Saudi Arabia as together we will launch 5G in the western region. 5G is set to revolutionize how we use and adopt technology and will have a huge impact on businesses and society in the kingdom. It will bring high speed, ultra-low latency and highly secure connectivity to a massive number of devices and is a technology that will unlock a vast array of new use cases through Mobily’s next-generation network,” said Fadi Pharaon, Head of Ericsson Middle East and Africa.