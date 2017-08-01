du continues its digital transformation with the addition of Apple Pay for customers in the UAE

Published: 7 January 2020
By: CommsMEA staff writer

Dubai based telco, du, has enabled its pre and post pay customers to pay their bills using Apple Pay, continuing the company’s commitment to digitalization.

Customers can now pay their bills and top up their credit using Apple’s seamless payment platform.

“At du, we are driven towards giving customers more ways to get value out of the devices and the connected solutions they use in their lives every day. Mobile payment technologies offer a high degree of convenience without compromising safety and security; they also provide consumers with complete peace of mind and the ability to enjoy quicker, easier, and more secure digital experiences,” said Anthony Shiner, Chief Digital Lifestyle and Innovation Officer at du’s parent company, EITC.

Shiner said that the move was intended to keep the UAE at the forefront of smart city innovation.

“In line with the UAE’s vision for a more seamless smart city, we believe that the addition of the trusted Apple Pay payment method will elevate our customers’ digital touchpoints, which builds on our mission to deliver immense connected value on the go,” he added.

Apple Pay offers users enhanced security for their online payments, while providing a more streamlined user experience. du’s partnership with Apple can be seen in the wider context of the UAE moving towards becoming a cashless society.

Du’s parent company EITC has over 7.74 million mobile subscribers and 771,000 fixed line customers in the region.

