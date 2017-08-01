Operators face 45% revenue drop in traditional voice services by 2024

Comms
News
Published: 7 January 2020 - 1:26 p.m.
By: CommsMEA staff writer

Telecoms operators will see their traditional voice based revenue streams decline by around 45 per cent by the end of 2024, according to a new industry study.

A new report published by Juniper Research claims that network operators’ voice based revenues will fall from their current level of $381 billion to just $208 billion by 2024.

The loss of revenues will be fuelled by the rise in popularity of voice over IP (VoIP) services provided by OTT players such as Facebook and Skype. Over the past five years, the number of OTT players competing in the telecoms and IT sectors has risen by 88 per cent.

Increased 4G coverage in developing markets and the rollout of 5G in the more affluent regions of the world will fuel a sharp increase in uptake of alternative voice base services such as Voice over IP (VoIP), Voice over LTE (VoLTE) and Voice over 5G (Vo5G)

“The study found that while this trend will contribute to declining voice revenue for operators, 5G proliferation will propel a number of nascent mobile voice and video services; generating fresh revenue streams for service providers,” a spokesman for Juniper research said.

The study urges telcos to invest in the Artificial Intelligence initiatives and technology that will underpin their next generation networks as a way to mitigate against the decline in their traditional voice based revenue streams.

“Establishing a 5G-enabled IMS (IP Multimedia Subsystem) infrastructure for VoLTE will provide a pivotal foundation for future voice services rollouts, which operators can monetise in upcoming years,” the Juniper spokesman said.

X
READ NEXT

Related Headlines

Comms News

United Arab Emirates News

Click here to add your comment

Close
Please add your comment below
Name
Country
Email
Your email address will not be published
Captcha

More country news

Mammoet completes acquisition of ALE
    LogiPoint - Leading the way to a new logistics landscape
      Bahri extends liner shipping network to South India with MV Bahri Jeddah’s maiden calls at Ennore and Chennai ports
        Creek Customs and Deira Wharfage Centers dealt with 18,000 vessels in 2019
          Air freight demand down 1.1% in November 2019

            More related galleries

            Photos: F&B experiences at The Ritz-Carlton, Dubai
              Photos: Anantara Desaru Coast Resort & Villas
                Power List: Women in Hospitality - 15-11
                  Photos: Renovated F&B venues at Radisson Blu Hotel, Ajman
                    Photos: Taj Exotica Resort & Spa, Andamans