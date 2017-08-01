i3forum issues rallying call to tackle voice fraud, as RAG joins its ranks

The Risk & Assurance Group (RAG) has joined i3forum in its fight against voice based fraud in the global telecoms sector. RAG is a global provider of free information and advice to telecoms risk managers, and will join i3forum as a full member with immediate effect.

RAG will bring a swath of expertise and experience to i3forum’s Fight Against Fraud work group.

A recent survey, published by Europol and Trend Micro, showed that fraud costs the telecoms industry around $33 billion per year.

“The addition of RAG to the i3forum as a partner member brings unique expertise to our fraud work group and continues to build on our momentum in the fight against fraud. Across our industry, there is growing recognition that combating fraud requires a coordinated, collaborative and industrywide effort. No single carrier will solve its fraud challenges alone. It takes the support of the entire carrier community,” said Philippe Millet, Chairman of i3forum.

“RAG shares our not-for-profit approach and is a great fit for our organisation. We look forward to working together to fight fraud across our industry.”

The i3forum hosts a series of work groups, bringing together executives from operators and vendors alike.

“We are laying the foundations for industry transformation and shaping the essential building blocks that we must share in order for our businesses to thrive. In our world, innovation demands collaboration,” Millet added.