Nokia announces it has signed 63 5G launch deals with operators around the globe

Finnish tech giant, Nokia, has announced that it has signed 63 5G launch deals with operators across the globe.

In the Middle East, Nokia played a leading role in the launch of du’s 5G network in the UAE as well as Zain’s next generation mobile network in Saudi Arabia, providing end to end solutions in both markets.

The Middle East has been an important market for 5G vendors, as it was one of the first movers to rollout 5G, establishing itself as a centre for innovation and cutting edge network equipment and technology.

“We have more than 350 customers in 4G, but these first 63 customers represent some two thirds of our global Radio Access Networks business in a typical year. Further, these 63 contracts – across the most important pioneering markets, across low bands, middle bands and high bands, and across traditional and cloud network architectures – provide us with invaluable early experiences and insights for the benefit of the rest of the world. So, it is a great start”, said Tommi Uitto, President of Mobile Networks at Nokia.

Nokia has registered over 2,000 5G patent families, many of which have arisen out of research and development projects based at Nokia’s Bell Labs facility in the US.

“Our global end-to-end portfolio includes products and services for every part of a network, which are helping network operators to enable key 5G capabilities such as network slicing, distributed cloud and the industrial Internet of Things. We are delighted that our technologies are helping to shape the delivery and deployment of 5G technologies worldwide and the myriad benefits these will bring to businesses and consumers alike,” Uitto added.

Nokia’s 5G offering comprises end to end network technology related to the radio, core, cloud and transport networks, as well as network automation and security functions.