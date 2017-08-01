How Deutsche Telekom is fast tracking its 5G rollout, while simultaneously boosting 4G availability in Germany

In its home market of Germany, Deutsche Telekom has one of the most ambitious 5G rollout schedules of any operator in Europe.

The claims that its 5G network is now available to more than 16 million people in Germany, making it one of the most expansive 5G networks in Europe.

The company says that more than 1,000 towns and communities are covered by its next generation mobile network. Deutsche Telekom is continuing its 5G rollout at pace and predicts that by the middle of July more than 40 million people in Germany will be able to access 5G on their smartphone handsets.

"This is the largest 5G initiative in Germany. We are bringing 5G to urban and rural areas for half of the German population. And we are now reaching this milestone earlier than planned," Telekom Deutschland CEO, Dirk Wössner, emphasised earlier this month.

But while DT is rapidly rolling out next generation network services, it must also take care to expand the reach of its legacy 4G services, particularly as millions of Germans opt to work and study from home during the global Covid 19 pandemic.

In a statement to the press, Wössner said that DT was deploying 5G ahead of schedule, thanks to its decision to refarm some of the spectrum it previously used for 3G services.

“Deutsche Telekom uses 15 megahertz (MHz) in the 2.1 gigahertz band for LTE and 5G. Of this, 5 MHz come from the previous 3G spectrum and will be rededicated. In addition, Deutsche Telekom acquired 10 MHz of the current 3G spectrum from another provider ahead of schedule. It is also using this spectrum for LTE and 5G,” he added.

Spectrum refarming is just one aspect of the myriad ways in which telcos will need to synergise their intergenerational network infrastructure.

As telcos across the world look at strategies for reducing the operational expense of maintaining their legacy networks, while launching their next generation services, CommsMEA will launch the second of its webinar series, in association with NetNumber.

Entitled, “Intergenerational signalling consolidation for the 5G era”, the one hour debate will see Ulf Koester, head of voice, signalling and services infrastructure at Deutsche Telekom and Matt Rosenberg, CRO at NetNumber, discuss the range of opportunities for telcos to consolidate and streamline their intergenerational network architecture.

