Candidate.ID partners with Hamilton Resourcing for MENAP

Candidate.ID has signed a partnership with Hamilton Resourcing to represent their services for the MENAP (Middle East & Pakistan) Region. With Hamilton Resourcing’s regional experience and network, this is the right time to start market development in the MENAP region. This partnership makes Candidate.ID’s talent lead generation software more accessible to the regional organisations in the MENAP, with local sales and support provided by Hamilton Resourcing.

“Hamilton Resourcing strive to bring the best tried and tested global HR technology to organisations in the MENAP region, and then support them in getting to success quickly. We are delighted to be working in partnership with, and supported by, Hamilton Resourcing in the region,” said Scot McRae, co-founder of Candidate.ID.

Candidate.ID’s multi-award-winning #TalentLeadGen platform enables employers to hire the best talent, as fast as possible, at the lowest possible cost, and with the fewest resources.

Matching skills plus tracking and scoring interactions to serve up daily hot leads to recruiter inboxes, Candidate.ID makes hiring 50 per cent more efficient for organisations such as BUPA, IQVIA, Nielsen, Specsavers and Thermo Fisher Scientific.

Known for providing breakthrough innovation, Candidate.ID won the Recruitment Innovation Award at UNLEASH’18, HiringSuccess’19, and features in the latest Fosway 9-grid for Talent Acquisition for a 'disruptive approach and transformational output ‘.

Founded in 2009, Hamilton Resourcing is on the mission to bring top HR Technologies, from global providers, to regional organizations based across the MENAP region.

Since inception Hamilton Resourcing has patterned with leading award-winning technology providers to streaming the entire talent lifecycle from Talent Acquisition, Screening, Onboarding, Development & Retention.