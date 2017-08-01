The AI Everything Summer Conference 2020 - Looking ahead to Dubai’s first live conference since the Covid 19 pandemic

Dubai will show the world that the UAE is open for business, as it hosts the AI Everything Summer Conference 2020, later this week.

Held on Thursday the 16th of July at the Dubai World Trade Centre, the conference will be one of the first physical exhibitions to be held since the outbreak of the Coronavirus pandemic earlier this year.

As the world emerges from the shadow of the Covid 19 pandemic, connectivity will play an integral role in facilitating every aspect of people’s lives, from online shopping and banking services to working and studying from home initiatives. Artificial Intelligence will be the cornerstone that underpins our connected society, with 5G, WiFi 6 and fibre to the premises connectivity putting the GCC at the cutting edge of connected society initiatives.

A new survey, commissioned by Deloitte, shows that 53 per cent of enterprise IT firms are expecting to invest more than $20 million on AI led initiatives over the course of the next year.

Deloitte’s The State of AI in the Enterprise survey, polled over 2,700 IT execs from across the world. The survey shows what a critical role AI will play in facilitating the evolution of business in the post Covid 19 landscape.

The AI Everything Summer Conference 2020 will showcase the most influential decision makers from across a range of industry verticals from the UAE’s business sectors, including speeches from executives from Careem, Dubai Airports and Jumeirah Group. The conference agenda will also hear from a number of UAE government officials, who will be expertly placed to provide fascinating insights into the role that AI will play in the development of the country.

The conference will begin with a key note address, delivered by H.E. Omar bin Sultan Al Olama, UAE Minister of State, Digital Economy, Artificial Intelligence and Teleworking Applications. During his address, His Excellency will outline how the Covid 19 pandemic has led the country to rethink, realign and synchronise its priorities in order to accelerate digital transformation in the UAE.

The AI Everything x Restart Dubai Summer Conference will be held at the Dubai World Trade Centre on the 16th July 2020. for more information.