Ericsson lands multi-year 5G deal with Omantel

Ericsson has landed another 5G deal in the Middle East, as Omantel selects the Swedish tech giant to support its ongoing 5G radio access network deployment across the Sultanate.

Ericsson will support Omantel’s 5G expansion programme across the country and in key strategic locations including Salalah, Nizwa and Sur. Ericsson will supply hardware and software products and solutions from the Ericsson Radio System portfolio, including Advanced Antenna Systems and 3GPP standards-based 5G New Radio (NR).

Oman has ambitious plans to leverage 5G to transform connectivity across the Sultanate for consumers and enterprises alike.

“We are constantly working to enhance the digital lives of people, enterprises and industries in Oman through the latest technology available. The deployment of 5G will enable Oman to be at the forefront of digitalisation, helping us transform both industry and infrastructure and turn the next generation of possibilities into reality. We value our long-standing relationship with Ericsson and their engagement during the 5G trials over the last three years. We are looking forward to further cooperation in the 5G era,” said Eng. Samy Ahmed Al Ghassany, chief operating officer, Omantel.

The new deal with Ericsson will enable Omantel to expand coverage while simultaneously future proofing its network. Ericsson claims that its high-speed and low-latency 5G technology will allow Omantel subscribers to access download speeds of more than 1Gbps and experience ultra low latency in user experiences such as streaming, downloading, gaming, infotainment and interactivity.

“We are delighted to further strengthen our relationship with Omantel to bring the best possible commercial 5G experience to their customers. Ericsson is leading the way in terms of 5G deployments across the globe and we look forward to making 5G experiences a reality in the Sultanate. Through this ground-breaking technology, many 5G use cases will emerge for people as well as industries with examples such as Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) enabling individuals and enterprises in Oman to enjoy extremely low latency and ultra-high-speed broadband, supporting home and business applications and for industries such as wirelessly operated harbours and mines,” said Fadi Pharaon, president of Ericsson Middle East and Africa.