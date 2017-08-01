Telia Carrier expands its reach in the US

Swedish based telco Telia Carrier has expanded its North American network with the addition of new, diverse and latency-optimised routes in the Southeast connecting its existing investments in Dallas, Texas; Ashburn, Virginia; and Atlanta, Georgia, according to a company report.

Telia Carrier continues to experience significant customer demand for additional diversity and capacity, especially for businesses that need a direct local connection to cloud providers in the region. To meet its customers’ needs, Telia Carrier has expanded its fiber backbone to connect Dallas on a new diverse east-west route via Memphis to Nashville.

In combination with the previously announced new route (from Ashburn via Chattanooga to Atlanta) this route addition provides three new meshing options available to Telia Carrier customers in the Southeast for high availability and terabit scale capacity:

Dallas to Ashburn (via Nashville/Chattanooga)

Dallas to Chicago (via Nashville/Indianapolis)

Dallas to Atlanta (via Nashville/Chattanooga)

“We consistently hear from our customers that they need more diversity in routes between major markets. This protects against interruptions in service, which is essential to customer experience in today’s competitive markets. This new expansion offers flexibility on several levels and lays the groundwork for future route investments in North America,” said Art Kazmierczak, Telia Carrier’s director of business and network development.

“We’re committed to the needs of our customers, so continuing our program of adding new routes between Tier 1 cities and providing connectivity at scale in Tier 2-3 edge markets along those routes is key to that strategy.”

The expanded southeastern route delivers capacity to content, application and cloud providers and underserved populations in the region by leveraging new fiber that was already laid as part of focused efforts to bring connectivity to rural communities, particularly in the southern portions of the United States.

The new route uses the latest generation of high-capacity enhanced-reach coherent DWDM technology and an open photonic layer to increase the local availability of high-speed Wavelength, IP Transit, Cloud Connect, Ethernet and IPX services for operators, content providers and enterprises alike.

Telia Carrier has also invested in metro network infrastructure to provide seamless access to additional data centers in the dynamic growth area of Dallas. With more than 2,000 customers worldwide, the investment is a continuation of the carrier’s organic growth story and geographic expansion to better serve existing markets and reach new ones.