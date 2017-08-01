Huawei unveils CloudCampus 2.0 solution to lead campus networks into the intelligence gigabit-wireless era

Network technology experts from around the Middle East participated in the Huawei Middle East IP Club Carnival 2020, to discuss the rapid pace of digital transformation and how connectivity is accelerating in the world around us, completely transforming the way we live and work. The two-day event was held online on July 13 and 14 under the theme ‘Rethink IP: New Connection, New Dimension’.

During the virtual event, Huawei took a step further in campus networking by unveiling CloudCampus 2.0, its latest campus network solution. Standing out with intelligent upgrades in connectivity, experience, and O&M, this future-proof solution helps enterprises of all sizes to build gigabit fully-wireless smart campus networks and accelerate the connectivity of everything in enterprise campuses.

CloudCampus 2.0 addresses the increasing demand of latency-sensitive and bandwidth-hungry applications on campus networks, by guaranteeing quality of key services, enough bandwidth per user, and other requirements so that enterprises can experience seamless connectivity within their campus. Within the CloudCampus 2.0 range is a full line-up of all-new, high-bandwidth, high-performance wired and wireless network devices, able to accelerate digital transformation for enterprises of any kind.

New CloudCampus 2.0 products include Huawei AirEngine 8760, the industry’s only Wi-Fi 6 AP to support 16 spatial streams and delivery 10.75 Gbps throughput; Huawei's all-new CloudEngine S series multi-GE switches (CloudEngine S5732-H), which provides up to 48 ports capable of GE, 2.5GE, 5GE, and 10GE speeds and allow on-demand rate upgrades through software, and Huawei CloudEngine S12700E, which provides 40-port 25GE line cards with a large buffer of 4 GB and combines these advantages with HQoS to ensure uncompromised experience of key users and applications.

The Huawei Middle East IP Club is an initiative aimed at building an open, cooperative and sharing platform and comprising network technology experts from around the region. During the interactive Carnival 2020 online event, members had the opportunity to share discussions with global and regional experts on the latest wireless campus technology trends, and how enterprises can build fully wireless, secure workplaces and campus networks based on next generation Wi-Fi 6 technologies to meet future digitalisation demands.

Dr. Li Xing, President of the Campus Network Domain, Data Communication Product Line, Huawei said: “The Huawei Middle East IP Club Carnival 2020 is an essential event to share knowledge and experiences, and discuss the most pressing matters in the digitisation journey today. Our world is constantly changing as a result of rapid advances in technology, and many businesses still do not understand how to fully utilize connectivity and digitisation to their benefit. By bringing together the region’s foremost minds in IP, we are able to create strong platforms for dialogue that will see exciting new pathways opening up for businesses and individuals across the region to take advantage of the best practices.”

During a panel discussion, ‘How can enterprises accelerate digital transformation based on the next-generation all-wireless campus network,’ the online event witnessed industry leaders sharing use cases and presenting how challenges were overcome in their enterprise campus networks, as well as success stories in campus digital transformation in an ever-changing business scenario. Panelists included Bill Menezes, Director Analyst, Gartner; Eng. Saad AlMasradi AlQahtani, Assistant Deputy Minister, Digital Technologies at Ministry of Health Saudi Arabia; Saud Al Salmi, Network Department Director, Oman Royal Court Affairs; Dr. Li Xing, President of the Campus Network Domain, Data Communication Product Line, Huawei; Dr. Osama Aboul-Magd, Chair of IEEE 802.11ax, Chair of IEEE 802.11 HEW SG, Chair of IEEE 802.11ac, Huawei, and Faisal Malik, CTO, Enterprise Group, Huawei Middle East.

“Wi-Fi6 has been a true enabler for our digital transformation, and has helped us to overcome the challenges of the current situation. We have been able to provide advanced patient-centric healthcare services, from remote collaboration to telemedicine & patient monitoring, eventually easing patients’ lives.” commented Eng. Saad AlMasradi AlQahtani, Assistant Deputy Minister, Digital Technologies at Ministry of Health Saudi Arabia.

“Huawei’s all-wireless campus technology, such as Wi-Fi6 has enabled us to adopt various government services in a wireless environment and has helped us a lot by providing benefits such as much better network coverage, improved capacity & more efficient video broadcasting for 4K and 8K video, ultimately enhancing overall user experience.” added Saud Al Salmi, Network department director, Oman Royal Court Affairs.

Event participants also took a virtual tour of the Huawei Data Communications Network Innovation Lab and the Songshan Lake campus in China, to see how the company leverages cutting-edge network technologies for its own digital transformation.

“Businesses are going digital faster than ever before,” Dr. Li Xing added. “During this process, demand will continue to grow for intelligent IP networks that provide super capacity, intelligent experience, and autonomous driving. Moving forward, we will continue to invest in innovation, and innovate together with our customers and partners, to maintain a lead in intelligent IP networks and help relevant standards mature.”