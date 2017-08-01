Virgin Mobile launches interactive digital loyalty platform in the UAE

Published: 19 July 2020 - midnight
UAE based telco, Virgin Mobile, has launched the first phase of its innovative digital loyalty programme, which the company says is designed to reward its customers with cashback based on their tenure, interaction and spend with the brand.

As part of the new programme Virgin Mobile users can earn up to 8 per cent cashback of their monthly spend helping them to get even more value from the Virgin Mobile digital experience.

“We want to redefine what it means to be a mobile player in the UAE, and for that we look to other digital leaders for inspiration. Our in-app rewards platform was inspired by the best including Uber, Revolut and Careem. The team and I are constantly asking ourselves how we can make mobile better, how can we improve the customer experience, and how can we add value for our customers. We felt that a gamified interactive rewards program, that paid something back, was a logical step to say thank you for loyalty, particularly as people are looking for better value at the moment,” commented Rob Beswick, managing director at Virgin Mobile UAE.

Virgin Mobile rewards points are easily earnt on every dirham spent on transactions such as monthly plan renewals, purchase of roaming packages and boosters for minutes and data. Users also receive points when achieving certain personal milestones, such as birthday celebrations and for how long they have been using the brand.

“By integrating the loyalty program with our fully digital approach, we are creating a more interactive and rewarding experience for our customers. We are committed to creating a platform that evolves and can be used to add more benefits to those that join Virgin Mobile,” Beswick continued.

Cumulated points are converted monthly upon plan renewal and added to the Virgin Mobile in-app wallet. The cashback can be used to purchase services via the Virgin Mobile app such as monthly plans, data and voice boosters, roaming, mParking and more, allowing customers to save on future purchases. The more they spend, the more they earn.

Virgin Mobile is a fully digital mobile service and is the first in the UAE to provide fully flexible prepaid plans that can be changed on a monthly basis to fit the user’s needs. It can all be done via the Virgin Mobile award-winning app, with no need to visit a store or commit to a lengthy contract. Virgin Mobile will even deliver and activate their SIM on the customer’s doorstep within one hour, and for a limited time, double customers’ data on every plan for free.

