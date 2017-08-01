Vodafone Idea pays an additional $133m towards its AGR dues

Comms
News
Published: 19 July 2020 - midnight

Vodafone Idea has paid an additional $133 million to India’s Department of Telecoms, towards its outstanding Adjusted Growth Revenue (AGR) dues, bringing its total payments to $1.048 billion.

“In line with the above, the company has on July 17 paid a further sum of Rs 1,000 crore to the department of telecom towards the AGR dues. The company had earlier deposited Rs 6,854 crore in three tranches,” Vodafone Idea said in a regulatory filing.

India’s Department of Telecoms maintains that Vodafone Idea may owe as much as $7.75 billion (58,000 crore rupees) in unpaid dues, late payment fees and other charges.

India’s Supreme Court is set to meet on the 20th of July to assess outstanding dues from its landmark ruling on AGR payments last year.

Vodafone Idea became India’s biggest telco when its parent companies, Vodafone India and Idea Cellular, merged on the 31st of August 2018. However, since then the company has haemorrhaged subscribers, relinquishing top spot to Reliance Jio earlier this year.

The company has struggled under a mounting debt pile and Vodafone Group’s CEO Nick Read has said on numerous occasions that the Group is not prepared to infuse any more capital into the JV, placing the onus squarely on the shoulders of the Indian Government to a deal to save the 300 million subscriber strong telco.

In April this year, Vodafone Group made an emergency transfer of around $200 million to enable Vodafone Idea to pay its creditors and remain solvent.

X
READ NEXT

Related Headlines

Comms News

United Arab Emirates News

Click here to add your comment

Close
Please add your comment below
Name
Country
Email
Your email address will not be published
Captcha

More country news

Diversey rolls out new disinfectants to battle COVID-19
    Dubai bars allowed to reopen under new guidelines
      Solid State Logic launches pure analogue mixing console
        600W+ Photovoltaic Open Innovation Ecological Alliance announced today
          OPEC sees improving market conditions and conformity levels

            More related galleries

            Photos: First look inside the new The Artisan at Waldorf Astoria DIFC
              Take a look around the world’s first gold-plated five-star hotel
                A look inside Berlin's cool KINK Bar & Restaurant
                  In Pictures: Studio Republik gym in Dubai, by Lulie Fisher Design Studio
                    TwentyOne06's Douglas Drummond tells us his design Objects of Desire