Ericsson wins contract in the UAE to upgrade Thuraya’s core network to 5G ready infrastructure

UAE based mobile satellite services operator, Thuraya, has signed an agreement with Ericsson to modernise and upgrade its core network to a 4G and 5G ready infrastructure.

The Swedish tech giant will modernise and optimise Thuraya's network to a virtualised core that supports existing and new features and services in the future. The deal will ensure that Thuraya can continue to offer its users the best possible user experience in the most efficient way.

"By modernising Thuraya’s core network, we are looking to build its resilience and enhance overall performance. This would also improve other key aspects like guaranteeing more flexible, reliable and effective services. Our strategy is to make optimum use of existing assets and invest in infrastructure upgrades so that the network is ready to accommodate Thuraya’s Next Generation System. We have a longstanding partnership with Ericsson and acknowledge them as a leader in deploying new technologies to enable high-quality mobile broadband solutions,” said Adnan Al Muhairi, deputy chief technical officer of Thuraya.

Ericsson will also migrate the existing Thuraya users to the new platform and oversee its integration with existing systems. The operator's mobile-data users, especially those in remote locations or areas where traffic is dense, will benefit from higher availability and reliability.

As a result, Thuraya can provide consumers more flexible and easy-to-use communication services integrated with various terminals, which will work seamlessly when they move between different access points.

By selecting Ericsson for the modernisation of its existing mobile-core, Thuraya extends its existing partnership, in which Ericsson has been the sole vendor for its circuit-switched core network.

“Ericsson and Thuraya have enjoyed many years of successful cooperation, and we are committed to support in further strengthening our partner's position and support them to introduce 4G and 5G ready core, allowing its users to enjoy the benefits of 4G and 5G technology in the future. Thuraya’s upgrade to a virtualised core, will certainly provide a higher-quality experience for end users while streamlining their network operations,” said Wojciech Bajda, head of Ericsson Gulf Council Countries.

The upgrade will include deployment of virtual Evolved Packet Core Network, using network functions virtualisation, including Ericsson Cloud Packet Core, Cloud Unified Data Management and Ericsson NFVI. The Virtual Evolved Packet Core will provide the capacity and flexibility to cope with network evolution challenges. For the network management aspects, Ericsson Network Manager is deployed to manage the virtual network functions which will secure the automation and provide operational efficiency when managing the network.