Tata Communications obtains local telecoms license in Saudi Arabia

Published: 21 July 2020 - midnight

Tata Communications has announced that it has secured a Type B telecom license in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, enabling it to provide Internet Service Provider (ISP) and related telecom services to enterprises in a defined capacity.
Tata Communications will now become a carrier-neutral service provider to the OTTs, large enterprises and MNOs in the region. The company will be able to offer network transformation services in Saudi Arabia and address internet, network security, private cloud and SDWAN requirements across the region.

“A strong digital backbone has become essential for businesses to address the changes in the industry landscape,” said Vaneet Mehta, associate vice president and region head, Middle East, Central Asia & Africa, Tata Communications.

“By securing this telecom license in KSA, we will be able to seamlessly bring carrier-neutral services like internet connectivity, public/private cloud, cyber security, borderless mobility and more such services to the region. This will help simplify the digital experience for our customers and aid them in transforming their businesses in the new normal,” he added.

Saudi Arabia is developing into a regional business hub in the Middle East, thanks in part to its evolving business regulatory frameworks. The acquisition of the type B license will enable Tata Communications to expand its reach in the Middle East, leveraging its global expertise and capabilities coupled with regional knowledge and experience to cater to the new customer requirements.
Tata Communications owns and operates the world’s only wholly owned subsea network that encircles the globe. This network enables businesses to reach more than 200 countries and territories. Today, around 30 per cent of the world’s Internet routes travel over Tata Communications’ network.


