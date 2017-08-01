Airtel Africa partners with Mukuru to fast track cross-border money transfers within Africa

Airtel Africa has announced a partnership with one of Africa’s largest remittance providers which will allow customers to instantly send cross border money transfers directly to Airtel Money users in 12 African countries.

The deal will see Airtel Africa significantly expand its mobile payment offering, particularly in Southern Africa, where Mukuru has a strong market presence. Customers will be able to make seamless international money transfers without having to visit an agent to make or receive their cash. Once funds have been received, customers will be able to use them to avail a broad range of online products and services through Airtel’s Airtel Money platform, including paying utility bills, purchasing goods and services, transferring money to family or withdrawing cash from any of Airtel Africa’s exclusive branches.

“This partnership empowers those without a bank account to be included in the formal financial ecosystem and to move money conveniently, seamlessly and securely. At a time when intra-Africa cross-border payments are of strategic importance, we are pleased to be working together on cross-country mobile money transfers, while also supporting local economies,” said Raghunath Mandava, CEO, Airtel Africa.

The partnership will initially launch in Malawi, Zambia, Uganda, Tanzania, Kenya and the Democratic Republic of the Congo and will be subsequently rolled out across Airtel Africa’s Airtel Money markets.

“This partnership exemplifies the collaborative spirit in which Mukuru is engaging with other industry leaders to provide universal access to cash and digital financial services across the continent. The enablement of digital money transfers between Mukuru and Airtel Africa customers means we can offer greater choice to the hardworking diaspora when providing for their families back home. The freedom to choose the solution best befitting your personal circumstances is pivotal to true economic empowerment,” said Andy Jury, CEO, Mukuru.

