Spectrum sharing, open source innovation and cloud banking solutions for Africa - All in the digital edition of CommsMEA

Comms
News
Published: 4 July 2020 - 7:26 a.m.

The latest issue of CommsMEA is now available to read online. Click here to access the digital edition of the June – August issue.

This quarter, we spoke to Red Hat’s senior vice president and general manager for EMEA, Werner Knoblich, about disruption and innovation in the open source space. Read this month’s cover story to find out how open source engineering will be the cornerstone of innovation for the telco sector.

We also caught up with Arnauld Blondet, innovation director for AMEA at Orange Group, to find out how the French telco is evolving its service offering across its international footprint to provide more than mere connectivity to its subscribers.

Finally, we spoke with Ericsson’s CTO for the Middle East and Africa region, Zoran Lazarevic, to find out how the Swedish tech giant is working closely with operators across the region to keep consumers connected during the Covid 19 pandemic.

All this and much more in the June-August issue of CommsMEA. to get the digital edition.


