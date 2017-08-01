KaiOS leads remote e-learning initiative, to help Nigerians continue their education during lockdown

KaiOS Technologies today announced that its smart feature phones are being distributed across the state of Lagos to help school children continue their education during the COVID-19 lock-down period – and supplement their learning once schools re-open.

Speaking during a ceremony to mark the distribution of the first 20,000 smart feature phones, Mr. Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu, the Governor of Lagos State, requested that private companies in Lagos and beyond contribute to the initiative, with a target to sponsor 300,000 devices to school children in the coming months.

“I am proud that Lagos State is taking the lead in Nigeria in using innovative technology to help improve the education of the next generation. I am grateful to Robert and John for developing this impactful app, KaiOS for supporting the platform that integrates well the Roducate app and other essential content in affordable smart feature phones – and to First Bank for funding the first KaiOS devices,” he said.

The initiative has been led by Robert and John Ltd, a Nigerian innovative Research & Development company, in partnership with the Lagos State Government and KaiOS.

The First Bank of Nigeria Ltd is sponsoring the first batch of 20,000 KaiOS-enabled devices which come with activated MTN data SIM cards. These devices are being distributed to school children from low-income families (where household income is below $100 a month) who have one year of state secondary school left. Communal solar panels are being installed at central places within the villages so that the devices can easily be charged.

These smart feature phones running on KaiOS will have the Roducate app – and a handful of other useful apps preloaded. Access to other content will be blocked so the device will be solely for educational purposes.

Designed and developed by Robert and John, Roducate is the first mobile learning app in Nigeria with all the approved curriculum materials for Primary, Secondary and select University courses. It was launched in 2014 and is fully endorsed by Nigerian Educational Research Development Council (NERDC), National Universities Commission (NUC), Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB), African Union, and Microsoft.

Roducate gives students access to full curriculum-based lecture notes, assignments, tutorial videos, podcasts, and mock exams with answers for state and nation-wide exams at all levels. The content can be downloaded onto the KaiOS phone and used online or offline.

“This is an impressive e-learning initiative that has launched at a time when so many children are not at school. It fits perfectly with our mission to provide connectivity and services to the hundreds of millions of Africans who still don’t have access to the internet. Roducate provides everything the children in Nigeria need to continue their education at a very high standard,” said Sebastien Codeville, CEO of KaiOS Technologies.

Robert and John is currently working with First Bank Plc, the Lagos State government, as well as other state governments and private institutions in Nigeria to secure more funding for additional KaiOS devices.