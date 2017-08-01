GSMA: 2G and 3G will still account for around 33% of mobile connections by 2025

As mobile network operators around the world look to build out their fledgling 5G networks and reinforce their 4G and LTE networks, they must continue to be mindful of the ongoing importance of 2G and 3G services, according to a report by the GSMA.

The report clams that by 2025, two thirds of mobile network connections will be made over 4G and 5G networks. However, 2G and 3G connectivity will continue to play a pivotal role in connecting billions of people across the planet, particularly in the worlds developing economies.

Indeed, in portions of Africa, India and South America, 2G and 3G services will continue to handle the majority of traffic through to 2025.

GSMA research shows that even in developed markets, 3G is still playing a crucial role, with 20 per cent of US mobile traffic still being delivered over 3G networks. The story is the same throughout Europe, where legacy networks will continue to play a crucial role.

“We are at the dawn of a new era in mobile with the imminent launch of the first 5G networks and the Internet of Things poised to further transform the way we live and work,” said Mats Granryd, director general of the GSMA.

“Meanwhile, operators continue to expand and upgrade their 4G networks in order to provide an evolutionary path into the 5G era, and also evolve their offerings to unlock new revenue streams in areas such as e-commerce, content, lifestyle, advertising and marketing, and identity and security.

In the years ahead, mobile network operators will need to balance the capital expenditure demands of deploying their 5G networks and extending the reach of their 4G and LTE networks, with the operational expense of continuing to run their legacy network infrastructure. In order to do this, they will need to consolidate as many aspects of their mobile network infrastructure as possible.

On Wednesday the 8th of July, CommsMEA will broadcast the second of its two part webinar series, in association with NetNumber, exploring opportunities for Intergenerational signalling consolidation in the 5G era.

The webinar will explore numerous strategies for consolidating and automating a networks signalling core, across 2G, 3G, 4G and 5G services, and will draw on expert analysis from some of the industry’s key players.

Ulf Köster head of international network infrastructure for inter-carrier voice and signaling wholesale services at Deutsche Telekom, will join Matt Rosenberg, chief revenue officer at NetNumber, to discuss specific use cases for consolidating and streamlining signaling functionality across the full range of network generations.

“Deutsche Telekom is one of Europe’s genuine heavyweights of connectivity. With a huge footprint across the continent, they are uniquely placed to give us a fantastic insight into the challenges of simultaneously running 2G, 3G, 4G and 5G network services,” said Chris Kelly, Editor of CommsMEA.

The discussion will be moderated by Patrick Donegan, founder and principal analyst at HardenStance.

Don’t miss your opportunity to be a part of the discussion and register to listen to the webinar for free by filling out the form below.