Tech Mahindra appoints new SVP and head of Middle East & Africa

Tech Mahindra has announced the appointment of Ram Ramachandran as senior vice president and head for Middle East & Africa region. This includes the entire portfolio of Enterprise, Communications, Media & Entertainment lines of business of Tech Mahindra.

Ramachandran is recognised by Forbes as a Top 100 Global Leader in Middle East and also in Top 50 Indian Executives in the Arab World. Under his leadership the MEA region has shown exceptional growth and today Tech Mahindra ranks amongst the largest IT service providers in the region. He is a member of Tech Mahindra’s (TechM) Leadership Council and was the General Manager and Head (Enterprise Division) for Middle East & Africa. Tech Mahindra has been present in Middle East & Africa for over 20 years and has 125,200+ professionals across 90 countries, helping 973 global customers including Fortune 500 companies.

Tech Mahindra represents the connected world, offering innovative and customer-centric information technology experiences, enabling Enterprises, Associates and the Society to Rise.

