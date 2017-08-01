Tech Mahindra appoints new SVP and head of Middle East & Africa

Published: 6 July 2020 - 11:30 a.m.
Tech Mahindra has announced the appointment of Ram Ramachandran as senior vice president and head for Middle East & Africa region. This includes the entire portfolio of Enterprise, Communications, Media & Entertainment lines of business of Tech Mahindra.

Ramachandran is recognised by Forbes as a Top 100 Global Leader in Middle East and also in Top 50 Indian Executives in the Arab World. Under his leadership the MEA region has shown exceptional growth and today Tech Mahindra ranks amongst the largest IT service providers in the region. He is a member of Tech Mahindra’s (TechM) Leadership Council and was the General Manager and Head (Enterprise Division) for Middle East & Africa. Tech Mahindra has been present in Middle East & Africa for over 20 years and has 125,200+ professionals across 90 countries, helping 973 global customers including Fortune 500 companies.

Tech Mahindra represents the connected world, offering innovative and customer-centric information technology experiences, enabling Enterprises, Associates and the Society to Rise. The company is a $5.2 billion firm with 125,200+ professionals across 90 countries, helping 973 global customers including Fortune 500 companies.

Tech Mahindra is part of the Mahindra Group, a $19.4 billion federation of companies that enables people to rise through innovative mobility solutions, driving rural prosperity, enhancing urban living, nurturing new businesses and fostering communities. It enjoys a leadership position in utility vehicles, information technology, financial services and vacation ownership in India and is the world’s largest tractor company by volume. It also enjoys a strong presence in renewable energy, agribusiness, logistics and real estate development. Headquartered in India, Mahindra employs over 256,000 people across 100 countries.

