Don’t miss tomorrow’s webinar: Intergenerational signalling consolidation in the 5G era

Intergenerational signalling consolidation in the 5G era

Published: 7 July 2020 - 12:21 p.m.

At 12 noon on Wednesday the 8th of July, we’ll be kicking off the second instalment in our series of webinars in association with NetNumber.

Entitled “Intergenerational signalling consolidation for the 5G era”, the webinar will explore the myriad opportunities for network consolidation as operators look to balance the rollout of 5G with the continuation of their legacy 2G and 3G services.

With 5G still in its infancy, the vast majority of mobile network traffic around the world will continue to be carried over 2G, 3G and 4G networks. The question for telcos to answer will be: How to rapidly build out their 5G services while simultaneously reducing the operational expense associated with their existing and legacy networks.

Representatives from Europe’s biggest telco, Deutsche Telekom, will participate in tomorrow’s webinar, offering a unique perspective on the challenges and opportunities for network operators in the 5G era.

Ulf Köster head of international network infrastructure for inter-carrier voice and signaling wholesale services at Deutsche Telekom, will join Matt Rosenberg, chief revenue officer at NetNumber, to discuss specific use cases for consolidating and streamlining signaling functionality across the full range of network generations.

“Tomorrow’s webinar promises to be packed full of insightful discussions. Deutsche Telekom is one of Europe’s genuine heavyweights of connectivity. With a huge footprint across the continent, they are uniquely placed to give us a fantastic insight into the challenges of simultaneously running 2G, 3G, 4G and 5G network services,” said Chris Kelly, Editor of CommsMEA.

The discussion will be moderated by Patrick Donegan, founder and principal analyst at HardenStance.

