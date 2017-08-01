Live @12pm – Our webinar with Deutsche Telekom and NetNumber exploring intergenerational signalling consolidation in the 5G era

We’ll be launching the second in our two part webinar series, in association with NetNumber, this afternoon.

Entitled “Intergenerational signalling consolidation for the 5G era”, the webinar will go live at 12 noon (GST), so there is still time for you to sign up using the form below.

With 5G still in its infancy, the vast majority of mobile network traffic around the world will continue to be carried over 2G, 3G and 4G networks. The question for telcos to answer will be: How to rapidly build out their 5G services while simultaneously reducing the operational expense associated with their existing and legacy networks.

Representatives from Europe’s biggest telco, Deutsche Telekom, will participate in tomorrow’s webinar, offering a unique perspective on the challenges and opportunities for network operators in the 5G era.

Ulf Köster head of international network infrastructure for inter-carrier voice and signalling wholesale services at Deutsche Telekom, will join Matt Rosenberg, chief revenue officer at NetNumber, to discuss specific use cases for consolidating and streamlining signalling functionality across the full range of network generations.

“Tomorrow’s webinar promises to be packed full of insightful discussions. Deutsche Telekom is one of Europe’s genuine heavyweights of connectivity. With a huge footprint across the continent, they are uniquely placed to give us a fantastic insight into the challenges of simultaneously running 2G, 3G, 4G and 5G network services,” said Chris Kelly, Editor of CommsMEA.

The discussion will be moderated by Patrick Donegan, founder and principal analyst at HardenStance.

Don’t miss your opportunity to be part of the discussion and register using the form below.