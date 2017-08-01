Orange partners with Avaya in Jordan to provide remote-working solutions

Orange Jordan has signed a partnership agreement with Avaya Holdings Corp to offer Avaya Spaces, a cloud meeting and team collaboration service that enables people and organisations to connect and collaborate remotely in the Kingdom, in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The partnership will provide end-to-end collaborative tools all in one place, as Avaya Spaces goes beyond integrating chat, voice, video, online meetings and content sharing, offering an enhanced voice and video conferencing experience for up to 200 participants.

“This step comes in line with our vision to accelerate digital transformation in the Kingdom”, an Orange Jordan spokesman said, noting that businesses need to embrace new solutions, market and model changes on the short, mid and long term.

As a mobile-enabled solution, Avaya Spaces provides users with a simple, secure and effective way to track communications and manage tasks when travel and connectivity are limited.

As a responsible digital leader and the Kingdom’s digital partner, Orange Jordan is keen to make remote working experiences simpler, faster and more efficient, especially amid unprecedented changes in everyday operations and processes.

Orange Jordan said that advanced and innovative collaborative tools can have a major role in adapting to the challenges of the “new normal”, maintaining business continuity and ensuring effective communication among workers or with customers.

Orange Jordan is a leading provider of multi telecom services, offering a broad lineup of fixed, mobile, internet and data services to meet personal and business needs of expanding residential and business base of about 5 million customers across the Kingdom.