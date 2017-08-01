MTN Group and Ericsson launch 5G in South Africa

MTN Group has launched its 5G network in South Africa, in partnership with Swedish tech vendor, Ericsson.

The network is now live in the cities of Cape Town, Johannesburg, Bloemfontein and Port Elizabeth, with plans to scale out the network throughout the course of the year.

MTN Group announced that it would use Ericsson as its key supplier for 5G in November 2019. The company has supplied its Ericsson Radio System to be used in the RAN and has also supplied the transport core for MTN’s network. MTN Group will also make use of Ericsson’s Dynamic Spectrum Sharing technology, which will allow the operator to deploy both 4G and 5G services using the same spectrum.

“5G has the potential to accelerate the digital transformation of industries, as well as empower consumers with innovative applications. Our strategic partnership with innovative partners is integral to our efforts,” said Giovanni Chiarelli, chief technology and information officer, MTN South Africa.

MTN Group is South Africa’s biggest mobile network operator with over 30 million subscribers across the country. While MTN Group is present in 22 markets across Africa, South Africa marks the company’s first 5G launch.

“The 5G era in South Africa is becoming a reality. Soon, South Africans will be able to experience 5G in their daily lives and witness its positive impact on society and industry. We have a rich history of working in close partnership with MTN and now we are going live with 5G in South Africa. With many live commercial 5G networks across the globe, we look forward to continuing our long-standing partnership with MTN, jointly leading and driving innovation to ensure the digitalisation of Africa,” said Fadi Pharaon, president, Ericsson Middle East and Africa.