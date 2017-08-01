Zain KSA 5G network now covers 30 cities across Saudi Arabia

Zain KSA has announced that its cutting edge 5G network is now available in Al-Jouf and the Northern Borders, meaning that the network now covers all regions of the country, including 30 cities.

Zain has rapidly expanded its 5G networks across Saudi Arabia, Kuwait and Bahrain in recent months.

Zain launched its flagship 5G network in Saudi Arabia in October 2019 and by the end of the year had deployed 2,600 5G base stations, covering 26 cities across the Kingdom. Since then it has rapidly expanded the scale and reach of its network.

Zain KSA’s CEO, Eng. Sultan bin Abdulaziz Al-Deghaither, highlighted the significance of this achievement in reaffirming the company's commitment to endorsing the digital transformation across all the Kingdom’s regions, in line with Saudi Vision 2030 and in cooperation with the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology (MCIT) and the Communications and Information Technology Commission (CITC), thus positioning the Kingdom among the most advanced countries in providing services with sophisticated modern technologies. He also noted that Zain KSA cooperates with leading international technology companies for transferring knowledge and localising expertise in this field, in line with the targets of Saudi Vision 2030.

“We will see considerable changes in the behaviour of individuals whose capabilities will be enhanced by the accessible and convenient functionalities of digital services, like the IoT, including the private sector, which will enhance the on-going digital transformation in various sectors, such as healthcare, digital entertainment, education, e-payments and more, in line with the Kingdom’s on-going digital transformation towards adopting smart technologies in order to provide a better quality of life”, said Zain KSA’s CEO Eng. Sultan bin Abdulaziz Al-Deghaither.

Eng. Al-Deghaither described the 5G network as the foundation of the world’s digital future and the backbone of contemporary societies. He also emphasized the key role of Zain KSA’s services in enhancing the quality of the Saudi telecom sector and the sustainability of economic activity, which has been amplified recently in the wake of the COVID-19 crisis owing to the company's proactive measures that include early investment in developing and expanding its 5G network.

Moreover, Eng. Al-Deghaither highlighted that the 5G network services play a catalytic and supportive role to promote innovation at various levels and stimulate the development of new sectors in the Kingdom, opening the door to a new era of economic growth, while creating new jobs for Saudi youth.

Zain KSA has recently won the Kingdom’s fastest fixed internet award from Ookla’s SpeedTest.net, the most renowned and trusted internet bandwidth testing website across the globe, which confirms the reliability of the company’s 5G services. Prior to this accolade, Zain KSA had won the Best 5G Infrastructure award at the 13th edition of the Telecom Review Leaders' Summit, and was recognized as the Middle East’s best operator at the CommsMEA 2019 Awards.