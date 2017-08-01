Moro Hub and Avaya partner to launch UC Cloud Service Solutions in the UAE

Moro Hub, (Data Hub Integrated Solutions owned by DEWA), has launched Moro Connect to offer Unified Communications-as-a-Service (UCaaS) and Contact Center-as-a-Service (CCaaS) for businesses across the UAE.

Moro Connect is built on technology powered by Avaya, a business communications software, systems and services provider.

The collaboration between Avaya and Moro Hub will enable businesses in the UAE to deliver services to their customers faster at significantly reduced total cost of ownership (TCO), with better return on investments (ROI).

Mohammed Bin Sulaiman, Moro Hub’s CEO said, “Businesses in the UAE are increasingly adopting ICT in their daily operations to boost their productivity, growth and to accelerate digital transformation. At Moro Hub, we recognise the importance of embracing technology to power innovation to devise new products, services and processes.”

He added that through the firm’s partnership with Avaya, Moro Hub will be introducing groundbreaking unified communication solutions in the UAE.

“These solutions will allow our customers to experience improved and streamlined access to their data through a consolidated process of IT systems, making it effortless to achieve their business outcomes through high levels of services delivery,” he said.

Moro Hub will host Avaya’s Unified Communications and Contact Center solutions and make them available to enterprises in a cloud based subscription model, enabling organisations to purchase the capacity and services they require, as and when needed, without large upfront costs.

Nidal Abou Ltaif, President, Asia Pacific, Middle East, Africa and EU, Avaya ,said, “Avaya solutions, hosted by Moro Hub, will give businesses in the UAE the flexibility and agility they require to benefit from the latest technology trends and prepare for digital transformation. Enterprises will be able to get access to Avaya’s innovative technology solutions at prices that suit their needs, while benefiting from the reliability and expertise that industry leaders such as Avaya and Moro Hub bring to the market place.”