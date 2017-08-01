Virgin Mobile appoints new CEO for Saudi Arabia

Virgin Mobile has announced that it has appointed Eng. Yaarob Al-Sayegh as the company’s first Saudi CEO. Eng. Al-Sayegh will be tasked with overseeing the strategic growth of the company across the Kingdom.

Eng. Al-Sayegh brings more than 22 years of experience in the Saudi telecommunications sector to the role. He will be instrumental in delivering on the company’s transformation strategy in support of Saudi Vision 2030.

“These are exciting times for the Kingdom and I am honoured to be stepping into this role,” said Yaarob Al Sayegh, newly appointed CEO of Virgin Mobile Saudi Arabia.

“I look forward to continuing Virgin Mobile’s achievements in support of Saudi Vision 2030, reinforcing our commitment to growing our presence and partnerships in the market, and continuing to drive innovation in the telecom sector. As the world continues to fight the coronavirus, Virgin Mobile’s broad digital offering and experience are more relevant than ever to our customers, partners, and government. My priority is to see this offering continue to grow as we help lead the kingdom’s telco market forward.”

Under Al Sayegh’s leadership, Virgin Mobile will continue to play a pivotal role in the development of a world-class telecommunications experience to help unlock the potential of the kingdom’s people and economy.

Growth for the nation’s telecommunications space is central to Saudi Vision 2030, with an advanced ecosystem of technologies and providers serving to attract investment, diversify the economy, support the advancement of key industries and deploy new digital-based experiences through new and innovative services.

The appointment of Al-Sayegh underscores Virgin Mobile’s commitment to communities and businesses across KSA. Creating jobs for Saudi citizens – and improving upon Virgin Mobile’s impressive track record of female empowerment, are central to the new CEO’s plans, alongside providing opportunities for internal and external Saudi Digital Talent to flourish.

The former Mobily senior executive also seeks to strengthen Virgin Mobile’s unique portfolio of digital services with further product developments centred on customers’ individual demands, and in particular, the needs of the local youth.