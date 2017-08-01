Orange Business Services launches new regional office in Abu Dhabi

The new office will work in close cooperation with the Middle East & Africa regional headquarters in Dubai, which is also the regional center of excellence for smart cities and an innovation hub.

The new Abu Dhabi office will support the full range of global services and solutions from Orange Business Services, and especially those relevant to smart cities, in support of the Abu Dhabi Vision 2030 strategy.

”Abu Dhabi is a key strategic market for Orange Business Services within the UAE and the Middle East. We are shaping our strategy and organisation to respond to the scale of Abu Dhabi’s visionary leadership and ambition, by supporting the public and private sectors, as they face the complexities and opportunities of digital transformation and the need for innovation and new business models. Our UAE country management team will help us build on our existing strong relationships in the Emirates and continue to grow our presence and impact, working closely with customers and partners. Ultimately, we aim to be the preferred digital services provider in the region,” said Sahem Azzam, vice president, Middle East and Africa, Orange Business Services.

Orange Business Services currently supports public sector authorities, with a co-innovation programme to enhance smart city management services and support the continued digital transformation of the Abu Dhabi economy. In February 2020, Orange Business Services and Abu Dhabi Municipality announced a new cutting-edge smart cities virtualisation App to enhance the city management services delivered in Abu Dhabi. The bespoke App, ‘IoT Cockpit’, provides visualisation via an immersive, interactive user interface for the city authorities monitoring elements of the urban landscape.