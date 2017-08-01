PTCL partners with Nokia to level up customer service in Pakistan

Published: 10 June 2020 - 12:53 p.m.

Pakistan’s incumbent telecoms provider, the Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited (PTCL), has partnered with Finnish technology vendor, Nokia, to deploy a range of automation, analytics and machine learning software to enhance the accuracy and efficiency of its networks and boost customer service.

PTCL has rolled out Nokia’s Service Management Platform (SMP), which automates and simplifies the entire customer care process, and significantly reduces the time to resolve customer issues while improving accuracy.

"We are committed to digitising our customer experience and reduce customer effort by meaningful customer interactions with higher on-the-spot resolution. This project has enabled us to re-design our workflows with increased effectiveness at a lower cost. Our collaboration with Nokia has greatly accelerated our experience and organisational transformation," said Moqeem ul Haque, chief commercial and group strategy officer, PTCL.

Nokia SMP was deployed across all PTCL Contact Centres in Pakistan. With this, customer service representatives are more efficient with all relevant information including guided resolution steps – now available on a single pane of glass.

"This go-live deployment provides several efficient tools that enhance PTCL’s customer service capabilities and the user experience across the board. We are pleased with the deployment with PTCL and look forward to further supporting one of the leading telecom service provider in Pakistan for its digital transformation efforts," Henrique Vale, head of Nokia Software for MEA.

PTCL customers can now enjoy a better overall experience as Nokia SMP constantly improves trouble prediction and resolution capability, while reducing customer service costs. The software is based on Nokia Bell Labs machine learning algorithms, according to a company release.

PTCL and Nokia have worked extensively together in the past and their recent collaboration includes the already deployed Nokia Network Analyser – Copper, as well as Nokia Network Analyser – Fibre, to gather insights that provide remote diagnosis and troubleshooting of last mile issues, further enhancing service quality and reducing customer service time and operational expense of PTCL’s fixed line networks.

