Huawei wins accolades for its R&D commitment to digitalisation

Chinese tech giant, Huawei has won eight awards at the ‘Best of Show Awards’ held during Interop Tokyo 2020, the largest and most prestigious ICT exhibition in Japan’s ICT industry.
“The awards received at Interop Tokyo in 2020, and in the years preceding it, show the industry’s recognition of Huawei's emphasis on innovation and quality, and is a reflection of its long-term strategic investment in R&D to provide customers with competitive, innovative, unique ICT products and solutions through core technological innovation,” said a Huawei spokesperson.
Huawei remains the world’s leading supplier of 5G network equipment and the second largest producer of smartphone handsets. However, the company has been the victim of a relentless campaign by the US government, which claims Huawei poses a threat to its national security.
Interop Tokyo 2020 showcased the latest advancements and technological innovations in the industry, and gathered together leading solutions in multiple fields, including AI, IoT, edge computing and the industrial Internet.
Huawei won awards in eight categories, as follows:
- Grand Prize in Network Infrastructure: OptiXtrans OSN 9800 M12, the industry's first super C-band transmission product.
- Grand Prize in Cloud Infrastructure: CloudEngine 16800 data center switch, the industry's highest-density 400 GE line card for data centers in the AI era.
- Grand Prize in Server and Storage: Huawei's next-generation all-flash storage OceanStor Dorado 8000/18000 V6, oriented to core production and transaction scenarios, and continuously setting performance, reliability, and intelligence benchmarks.
- Grand Prize in IoT: Huawei edge computing gateway AR502H.
- Grand Prize in Facility: The eMIMO edge computing facility solution.
- In the AI category, the industry-leading Atlas 900 AI cluster is the only award-winning product.
- Special Prize in Enterprise IT: Huawei 5G AR NetEngine AR6000.
- Special Prize in Network Infrastructure: Huawei OptiXtrans DC908, an intelligent Data Center Interconnect (DCI) product with a single-fiber capacity of 88 Tbit/s and AI-enabled O&M.