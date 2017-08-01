Huawei wins accolades for its R&D commitment to digitalisation

Chinese tech giant, Huawei has won eight awards at the ‘Best of Show Awards’ held during Interop Tokyo 2020, the largest and most prestigious ICT exhibition in Japan’s ICT industry.

“The awards received at Interop Tokyo in 2020, and in the years preceding it, show the industry’s recognition of Huawei's emphasis on innovation and quality, and is a reflection of its long-term strategic investment in R&D to provide customers with competitive, innovative, unique ICT products and solutions through core technological innovation,” said a Huawei spokesperson.

Huawei remains the world’s leading supplier of 5G network equipment and the second largest producer of smartphone handsets. However, the company has been the victim of a relentless campaign by the US government, which claims Huawei poses a threat to its national security.

Interop Tokyo 2020 showcased the latest advancements and technological innovations in the industry, and gathered together leading solutions in multiple fields, including AI, IoT, edge computing and the industrial Internet.

Huawei won awards in eight categories, as follows: