Telefonica and Google Cloud sign deal to accelerate 5G mobile edge computing

Spanish telecoms giant Telefonica has announced that it has signed a deal with Google Cloud to accelerate digital transformation and the acceleration of 5G mobile edge computing in Spain.

As part of this agreement, Google Cloud has announced plans to open a new cloud region in Spain that will leverage Telefonica's Existing infrastructure in the Madrid region.

"The unusual situation that we have had to live in, marked by the confinement of the world's population and the exponential increase in remote work and online education and entertainment, has highlighted the key role that connectivity and digitalization play in society to create a more inclusive and sustainable future," says José María Álvarez-Pallete, chairman & CEO Telefónica.

"Through our alliance with Google Cloud, we want to fulfil our social commitment and foster the recovery of the economy by helping companies, the public administration and all types of organisations not only to recover the ground lost by the crisis as well as accelerate their digital transformation and strengthen themselves for the future".

As Spain looks to fast track its economic recovery from the impact of the global Covid 19 pandemic, the acceleration of digital transformation initiatives and the continued rollout of 5G technologies for consumers and businesses will be key.

Telefónica Tech’s cloud business will reinforce its multi-cloud strategy worldwide with joint marketing plans in order to offer its customers a comprehensive solution, which, together with security and communications, will allow companies to enjoy a unique and comprehensive experience.

“Helping businesses adapt to our changing world has been a big focus for Google, before and during the COVID-19 crisis,” said Sundar Pichai, CEO of Google and Alphabet.

“We’re excited to be partnering with Telefónica to launch a new cloud region in Spain and help Spanish businesses big and small find new ways to innovate and contribute to the country’s economic recovery.”

The partnership also highlights Telefonica’s plans for 5G in Spain, and the strong role that cloud computing will play in the future of the telecommunications industry. Telefónica will also use Google Cloud services to boost its own digital capabilities—in areas such as machine learning, artificial intelligence (AI), data analytics, and application development.