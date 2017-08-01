Etisalat Group confirms key panelist for CommsMEA’s cutting edge security webinar

CommsMEA has confirmed that representatives from the Middle East’s biggest telco, Etisalat Group, will participate in its forthcoming webinar series with NetNumber.

Hussain Meeran, VP of technology governance for Etisalat Group, will join Matt Rosenberg, chief revenue officer at NetNumber, for the first of a thrilling two part webinar series.

In a recent study, Etisalat was named the Middle East and North Africa’s most valuable telco brand. Here in the UAE, the company has been instrumental in driving next generation connectivity and in ensuring that the country remains one of the best connected in the entire world. Etisalat was one of the first operators in the MENA region to launch 5G network services in its home market of the UAE. It also offers 5G services in Saudi Arabia through its KSA subsidiary, Mobily.

Etisalat Group also runs 2G, 3G and 4G networks across its diverse regional footprint, serving 148 million subscribers from Afghanistan and Pakistan in the east to The Ivory Coast and Morocco in the West.

“These impressive credentials mean that Etisalat Group is perfectly positioned to provide incisive commentary on the cyber security threats currently facing operators across their next generation and legacy networks. We are delighted to have Etisalat Group on board for this webinar, especially at such a crucial time for the telecoms sector,” said Chris Kelly, Editor of CommsMEA.

Entitled “Why next generation connectivity demands cutting edge security”, the first webinar will look at the increasing threats posed to the region’s telecoms infrastructure, amid the disruption of the Covid 19 pandemic. Panelists will explore best practice and share success stories of dealing with the ever evolving cyber security threat posed by hackers. With more than 1.5 billion cyber network attacks forecast for 2020 alone, operators must remain constantly vigilant as they look to secure their network infrastructure. During the course of this webinar, panelists will look at the new challenges arising from the work from home culture dictated by the global Covid 19 pandemic, as well as a whole host of other security factors.

Don’t miss your opportunity to hear from some of the region’s most knowledgeable spokespeople on network infrastructure security. You can register to attend the first in our two part webinar series by using the form below. We look forward to seeing you there.