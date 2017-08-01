stc Bahrain partners with China Telecom Global to boost MENA Asia Pacific connectivity

stc Bahrain has announced that it has signed a partnership with China Telecom Global which will fast track the digitalisation of economies in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region.

As part of the new partnership, stc Bahrain’s customers will be able to enjoy more convenient and reliable connections that support their business growth, particularly those looking to expand into the Asia Pacific region.

The Middle East and North Africa region is a key market for China Telecom Global’s global expansion and hence, will further boost CTG’s network support to its customers in the MENA market, and empower Chinese companies to further explore global markets and actively embrace the digital economy.

“Through this partnership, China Telecom is able to extend its services to its clients in the Middle East while utilising stc Bahrain’s reliable and robust infrastructure,” said Eng. Nezar Banabeela, CEO of stc Bahrain. “We are also delighted to consolidate our presence in Asia Pacific and are looking forward to a long-term partnership with China Telecom.”

stc Bahrain’s self-healing national backhaul network and border-crossing terrestrial fiber cables have helped to establish the Middle East as one of the best connected regions in the world. The new agreement allows stc Bahrain and CTG to expand their service coverage with tremendous resources to maintain a consistently high level of services and improved accessibility in the key gateway between the East and the West.

“This new collaboration with stc Bahrain further allows China Telecom to strengthen its service capabilities in the Middle East and North Africa region. We look forward to this long-term partnership with stc Bahrain and hope to unlock potential and create new value for our users,” Commenting on this partnership, Mr. Changhai Liu, managing director of China Telecom Africa & Middle East Limited.