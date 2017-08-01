Nokia lands 5G SA core deal with China Unicom

Published: 15 June 2020 - 1:30 p.m.

Finnish mobile network equipment provider, Nokia, has landed a major 5G deal with China’s third largest network operator, China Unicom, according to a company statement.

Nokia will supply around 10 per cent of the components and software for the core of China Unicom’s 5G standalone core.

The deal will build on the collaboration between the two companies on China Unicom’s 4G LTE network, of which Nokia supplied around 17 per cent of the components.

“Nokia is very proud to expand our working relationship with China Unicom beyond 4G. We are looking forward to close collaboration with China Unicom on novel business models and 5G service innovation to enable an open 5G ecosystem,” said Markus Borchert, President of Nokia Greater China.

The Nokia Cloud core products that China Unicom selected provide Unified Data Management, Session Management and User Plane functions, and are complemented by Data Refinery and NetAct, all deployed on Nokia’s CloudBand.

Unified Data Management, a critical function with the arrival of 5G and the evolution to cloud architecture, manages all subscriber data and services efficiently and cost effectively. The Session Management Function is a fundamental element of the 5G Service Based Architecture, primarily responsible for interacting with the decoupled User Plane Function as well as subscriber session management. The User Plane Function delivers the packet processing foundation for the Service Based Architecture, by allowing packet processing and traffic aggregation to be performed closer to the network edge, thereby increasing bandwidth efficiencies while reducing costs.

The deal also includes products from Nokia’s Cloud Packet Core portfolio, including the Nokia Cloud Mobile Gateway. The product provides the 5G standalone Session Management Function and User Plane Function, in addition to supporting the 4G Serving Gateway and the Packet Data Network Gateway in China Unicom’s network.

