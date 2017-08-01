Orange restructures its senior leadership team to accelerate Engage 2025 strategy

International telco Orange Group has restructured its senior management team, in a bid that it says will help it emerge from the global Covid 19 crisis and pursue its Engage2025 strategy in a more proactive manner.

With effect from the 1st of September, Orange’s senior executive team will take on a wide range of additional responsibilities.

Ramon Fernandez, delegate CEO, will become the company’s executive director of finance, performance and development, helping Orange Group to preserve the Group’s financial position while overseeing flagship projects to take Orange into the future.

Gervais Pellissier, delegate CEO, will become the executive director of human resources and group transformation, with his key responsibilities include defining “the company of tomorrow” and tackling the skills challenge.

Deputy CEO, Mari-Noëlle Jégo-Laveissière, will oversee Orange’s operational activities in Europe (outside France) focused in particular on the roll out of 5G and fibre.

Michaël Trabbia will join the Executive Committee in the role of chief technology and innovation officer for the Group, overseeing the Technology & Global Innovation division. His role will be to harness the opportunities presented by upcoming technologies such as AI, data and 5G and to set-up the Group as a major player in the new innovation ecosystem. A new CEO for Orange Belgium will be appointed by the end of June.

“The global health crisis, which is also becoming a major economic crisis, has demonstrated the Group’s solidarity. Our networks coped well with an unprecedented increase in traffic. We adapted in just a few days, thanks to everyone’s unfailing mobilisation. Our business performance will be impacted but we have preserved our financial position. Following years of careful management and selective investments, we have control over our future,” said Stéphane Richard, chief executive, Orange Group.

“The months ahead include some uncertainties but also real opportunities, whether that means accelerating digital transformation, making further technological progress (5G, network function virtualisation, cloud, edge) or taking advantage of developments specific to our telecoms sector.

“We are actively preparing to detect and where possible seize these opportunities. We need to accelerate and shorten our reaction and decision times so that we can confront with confidence the profound changes brought about by the global epidemic,” he added.

In addition to the above changes, Béatrice Mandine will have an expanded role as executive director communications, engagement and brand, with her key priorities being the acceleration of the brand strategy.

In addition, Jean-François Fallacher, current CEO of Orange Poland, will become CEO of Orange Spain – Orange’s second largest market after France. He will also become associate member of the Executive Committee. A new CEO of Orange Poland will be appointed by the end of June.