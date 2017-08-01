Zain Group joins Hedera Governing Council to create a safer, more secure internet for everyone

Kuwait based telco, Zain Group has announced that it has become the first company from the Middle East region to join the Hedera Governing Council, in a move that it says will help to make the online world a safer, fairer and more secure place.

Zain Group serves 49.5 million customers in eight markets across the Middle East and Africa today, bringing next generation mobile connectivity to its subscribers.

The Hedera Governing Council is omprised of a number of prestigious global innovators including Boeing, Deutsche Telekom, DLA Piper, FIS (WorldPay), Google, IBM, LG Electronics, Magalu, Nomura, Swirlds, Swisscom Blockchain, Tata Communications, University College London, and Wipro.

Hedera Hashgraph provides a next-generation form of distributed consensus that is faster, fairer and more secure than traditional blockchains. It offers a new way for people or organisations who do not know or trust each other to securely collaborate and transact online without the need for a trusted intermediary. Through its participation on the Hedera Council, Zain Group will gain extensive early insights into the trends and applications in the distributed ledger technology (DLT) space and will be able to assess opportunities to develop services within its own field of operation.

“We feel a sense of purpose in joining the Hedera Governing Council, which has numerous blue chip, innovation-driven organisations all interested in driving the development of blockchains and the wider DLT space, which we have already noted has phenomenal potential. Council membership provides Zain first-hand exposure to cutting-edge and secure technologies that drive innovation, e-commerce and B2B across the region,” said Zain vice-chairman and group CEO, Bader Al Kharafi.

“From our own perspective, the growing list of new services and applications we have and continue to develop in areas such as the Group API platform; mobile money and fintech; e-health; drones; the Internet of Things; and 5G all lend themselves to further enhancement through blockchain and other distributed ledger technologies. Our participation in the Council also speaks to another pillar of Zain’s corporate strategy, which is to collaborate with leading industry players to achieve mutually beneficial outcomes and thereby improve the products and services we can deliver to our customers,” he added.