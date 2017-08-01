GSMA cancels MWC LA 2020, in response to ongoing Covid 19 disruption

The mobile telecommunications industry’s trade body, the GSMA, has confirmed that it will cancel MWC Los Angeles 2020, following the continued disruption caused by the Covid 19 Coronavirus pandemic.

The much loved Los Angeles edition of Mobile World Congress was scheduled to have taken place in October 2020, but will now join its Barcelona and Shanghai sister events in being cancelled this year.

“As a world-class event organiser, we have continued to watch the global trajectory of COVID-19, staying up-to-date with governments and health experts. Last February, in recognition of emerging global circumstances hosting MWC Barcelona, was impossible. Today, in light of current government guidance, continued global concern regarding the spread and containment of COVID-19, travel restrictions and other circumstances, and in consultation with our partner, CTIA, the GSMA announced that continuing with MWC Los Angeles 2020 is likewise, impossible,” said John Hoffman, CEO of the GSMA.

“While we are disappointed to cancel this event, health and safety remain our top priority, and we will not do anything that could impede or reverse gains made around the world. We are thankful for the medical community, essential workers and those working to eliminate this virus,” he added.

Last week, the GSMA revealed that it would be making around 20 per cent of its workforce redundant as a direct result of the economic impact of the Covid 19 pandemic. Sources claim that around 80 per cent of the GSMA’s revenues are derived from the Mobile World Congress series. With the GSMA forced to cancel all three instalments of MWC this year, it revealed that it would need to cut close to 1,000 jobs to balance the books.